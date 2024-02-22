TSTheErasTour: Taylor Swift's ‘Melbourne Moment’ was a showstopping attraction for Australia's culture hub

With Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Australia 2024 in full swing, it's time to look back at the grandeur of her three-day Melbourne performances ahead of her upcoming Accor Stadium shows in Sydney. Visit Victoria, the tourism board for the State of Victoria, has highlighted the special love story between the Australian cultural melting pot and Swift herself. Flinders Street Station pays homage to Taylor Swift.(Visit Victoria)

The nation's biggest stadium - the Melbourne Cricket Ground - hosted The Eras Tour Melbourne shows from February 16 to 18, 2024. In attendance, over 96,000 fans took to the stands for three consecutive nights. However, Swift's arrival wasn't merely celebrated on the stadium grounds. Taylor Swift fans from wide and beyond travelled to Melbourne for the Swiftie weekend and lit up the oldest train station around, Flinders Street Station.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Celebrating the grandeur of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Melbourne shows

While it was an honour for the nation's event capital to host the 14-time Grammy winner, it was an equally record-breaking feat for the Anti-Hero songstress. Melbourne's iconic landmarks were decked in midnight blue and other signature colours that respectfully commended the pop star's musical eras.

Also read: Did Marvel just confirm the Taylor Swift cameo?

Swift has become one of the illustrious artists who have previously played to the biggest crowds at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ed Sheeran, one of her dearest buddies, also performed a starry performance for 110,000 fans at the MCG in 2023.

Flinders Street Station was lit up from dusk to midnight with the ‘Welcome to Melbourne Swifties’ projection on February 15 to 18. On top of that, the Midnights pop icon's music was played at Flinders Street tram stops between Spencer Street and Spring Street from 1 pm to 8 pm on concert nights from February 16 to 18.

Visitor Victoria CEO Brendan McClements also remarked, “Melbourne's global reputation as a major events city attracts thousands of visitors to unmissable moments”. A power combo was churned when the city's splendour aligned with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, further boosting hotels, restaurants and other businesses. McClements added: “Taylor Swift is the latest music star to enjoy a career-defining ‘Melbourne Moment’, and we are proud to see her setting a new crowd record at the MCG and generating even more momentum for our city.”

Melbourne Eras Tour: Taylor Swift surprise songs

Before the upcoming four-night Eras Tour Sydney shows, Swift delivered her “mashup mayhem” as the surprising highlight of her Melbourne concerts. She tuned into the Come Back Here and Daylight medley for the third and final night, with Teardrops On My Guitar. Before that, she'd performed a Getaway Car, august and The Other Side of the Door mashup, with a piano performance of this is me trying. Kicking her fans into a frenzy on Melbourne night 1, Taylor took charge with her guitar to serve a Red performance, while her piano surprise song was You're Losing Me.

The future seems even brighter as the Look What You Made Me Do singer has no bad blood with repeating her surprise songs for the remainder of the Eras Tour.