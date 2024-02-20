Taylor Swift flaunts natural curls during night out with Sabrina Carpenter amid Eras Tour in Sydney

After three successful shows in Melbourne, Taylor Swift has arrived in Sydney. Though Travis Kelce may not be there, the Cruel Summer hitmaker is far from alone. Ahead of her concerts at the next Eras Tour destination, the 34-year-old singer went out for dinner with Sabrina Carpenter. The duo are expected to spend ample time together as the Nonsense singer is the opening guest for the upcoming shows in Australia. Taylor Swift was recently spotted with Sabrina Carpenter as the duo went out for dinner in Sydney ahead of the Eras Tour(Getty Images)

Taylor Swift sports natural curls during dinner date with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

The Midnights singer was spotted with Carpenter on Tuesday night as they stepped out to dine at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney's Surry Hills neighbourhood. Swift embraced her natural curls as she kept her hair loose while sporting a chic ensemble. The Blank Space singer donned a black corset-style top paired with a tan pleated skirt. She finished off the look with a black belt and accessorised with a dainty necklace.

Meanwhile, Carpenter sported a red mini-dress with white lace trims. The Feather singer kept her signature straight hair and wore natural makeup. She paired the look with a brown Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. The 24-year-old singer also carried what appeared to be a black leather jacket in her hands as she made her way to the restaurant.

Swift's Eras Tour shows in Sydney will kick off Friday, February 23, at Accor Stadium. Following four back-to-back shows in the city, the Folklore singer will fly to Singapore next month, where she will perform 6 shows at the National Stadium. Swift will once again be joined by Carpenter, who will be opening all of her shows in Singapore.

The outing comes shortly after Swift wrapped up her three shows in Melbourne. Following the success of the concerts, she took to social media to thank her fans for their massive attendance.