Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sparks Asean discord with reported exclusivity deal in Singapore

The highly anticipated Eras Tour by pop icon Taylor Swift has struck a sour note in Southeast Asia, with reports of an exclusivity deal with Singapore leaving fans in neighboring Thailand disappointed. Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, recently opened up about his discussion with the global concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group. He mentioned being informed about an agreement that prevents Taylor Swift from holding Eras Tour performances in ASEAN countries. Singer Taylor Swift performs at her concert for the international "The Eras Tour" in Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon ATTENTION EDITORS - NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. NOT FOR USE ON ANY PRINT OR ELECTRONIC MAIN COVER OF MAGAZINES. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.(REUTERS)

Taylor Swift's tour causes ASEAN tension over Singapore deal

Also read: Oops! Selena Gomez confuses popular K-pop group’s fandom with her own, photo sparks frenzy

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Currently, the pop icon and 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, holds considerable influence in the entertainment realm. Following her recent performance in Tokyo, she is slated to appear at the National Stadium in Singapore in March. The stadium boasts a capacity of 55,000 seats. The event is scheduled to run from March 2nd to March 9th.

Taylor Swift fuels tension between ASEAN partners

While noting the huge following of the American singer-songwriter throughout Thailand and the larger Asean area, the PM of Thailand expressed his disappointment while speaking at a business event in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Thavisin expressed his long-standing curiosity as to why Taylor Swift has not performed in Thailand or any neighboring countries. He disclosed that he was informed that the Singapore government offered $2 to $3 million per show in exchange for exclusivity on the island. He said, “If I had known this, I would have brought the shows to Thailand,” adding that “concerts can generate added value for the economy.”

Also read: BTS' J-Hope to drop new documentary and OST on THIS Date: Birthday treat for ARMYs

Adding further he remarked, “If she (Taylor Swift) came to Thailand, it would have been cheaper to organise it here, and I believe she would be able to attract more sponsors and tourists to Thailand. Even though we would have to subsidise at least 500m baht, it would be worth it.”

Taylor Swift’s cancelled show in Thailand

According to reports from 2014, Taylor Swift was said to have had a sold-out show scheduled at the Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand. However, the show was abruptly canceled without explanation. In a recent disclosure, the Prime Minister of Thailand emphasized that the agreement with Singapore has strengthened his resolve to develop Thailand into a leading concert destination in Southeast Asia.