Did Marvel just confirm the Taylor Swift cameo? Friendship bracelets approve this message

Deadpool and Wolverine are confirmed besties (in the most chaotically ironic way possible), but do you know who else makes for a famous besties duo? Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds. This longtime friendship of years has boiled down to some of the most celebrated pop culture moments. From Ryan Reynold-Blake Lively's daughter opening Swift's Reputation track Gorgeous to the Met Gala's Lady Liberty accompanying the pop star to the Super Bowl game in recent memory, this friendship has birthed endless heartwarming moments. Taylor Swift is rumoured to appear as Dazzler in the upcoming Deadpool movie. (Instagram)

With the ‘Marvel Jesus’ making his big screen comeback with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in what almost seems to be a buddy film - Deadpool & Wolverine this July 2024, several rumours about a potential Taylor Swift cameo have been floating the MCU boat too.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Deadpool movies are no stranger to bizarrely fitted-in cameos. The 2018 sequel itself brought alive several insane Deadpool cameos by welcoming Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Reynolds himself, shapeshifting into Juggernaut (not literally). As the Deadpool 3 premiere date inches closer, rumours of Taylor Swift's cameo appearance have been strengthened by this one Facebook post by Marvel.

Taylor Swift Marvel cameo easter egg:

Also read: Taylor Swift was ‘lonely’ when she wrote Folklore, despite dating Joe Alwyn

On Thursday, the Marvel Facebook account shared a new look at the much-awaited film of the year that's expected to revive the Marvel Cinematic Universe in all ways possible. Its trailer has already suggested strong connections with the X-Men universe, further connecting the roads of the originally Disney-fied Marvel universe with the loudmouth character's mature outlook on comedy.

The post shared recently was captioned "Besties. July 25' and came along with a picture of three friendship bracelets. While one is evidently for Deadpool and the other for Wolverine, the third is a reminder of the movie's release date. Netizens who were mutual fans of the Marvel world and Taylor Swift picked up on the possible connections between this hint and Swift's The Eras Tour symbol. Swifties have often exchanged these bands during her ongoing world tour, especially with the imagery taking on a deeper meaning altogether when Travis Kelce presented Swift with a similar bracelet.

The crazy connection takes on a crazier colour once you take into account that the post was shared by Marvel's Australian account, just as Taylor Swift is completing her Australian leg of the tour,

Although referencing Taylor is no novel deed, her link with this movie goes deeper, especially since she's rumoured to come in as Dazzler in the upcoming film. Reynolds or director Shawn Levy have neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

In October 2023, the star-studded friend circle with Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and this time, Hugh Jackman, too, snapped a starry selfie at MetLife Stadium, during yet another football game. Before this picture consumed the internet, Jackman also shared another snap from the venue. This selfie included Reynolds and Shawn Levy by his side. It's almost as if the dots are connecting on their own without any external push working its magic.

The Taylor Swift Deadpool cameo hasn't been confirmed. Waiting for the movie's cinematic premiere seems to be the only way out of this maze.