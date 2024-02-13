4 Easter eggs you may have missed in the Deadpool and Wolverine teaser

The internet can't get enough of the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser. As soon as the much-awaited glimpse into the Deadpool threequel dropped during Super Bowl on Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe buffs scanned every corner of the teaser to flag Easter eggs. In case you missed, we've got you covered. (Also Read: Watch: 4 top trailers that dropped during Super Bowl, from Deadpool & Wolverine to The Fall Guy) Ryan Reynolds accepting his Emmy Award as Deadpool made it to the teaser of Deadpool and Wolverine

Secret Wars comic

In a still from the teaser, we see Deadpool lying on the ground next to what looks like a comic book cover covered in dust. If you zoom into it, you'd realise it's an issue from Marvel Comics' 2015 storyline of Secret Wars crossover, which is likely being adapted into the upcoming MCU movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for a release in 2027.

20th Century Fox logo

In another still from the teaser, Deadpool is seen fighting with his signature black swords against what looks like a fallen 20th Century Fox logo. Deadpool's induction into the superhero branch comes as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which was completed in 2019.

Pyro returns

Aaron Stanford, who played the mutant Pyro in X2 (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), made his return as the character in the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser.

Deadpool's Emmy speech

Fans were quick to point out how on one of the TVA monitors, one could see Deadpool wearing a tuxedo and holding an Emmy statuette in his hand. This is from a real-life event, when Ryan Reynolds, dressed as his comic character, sent a video to the Emmy Awards where he accepted his awards as Deadpool.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool 3 has been titled Deadpool & Wolverine, a film in which Ryan Reynolds promises to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe "forever". Directed by Shawn Levy, the much-anticipated film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, and Hugh Jackman return as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine.

Fans of Wolverine will be excited to see the favourite mutant back on screen after he bid adieu to the character with 2017's Logan. Wolverine dies at the end of the James Mangold directorial. Reynolds previously said the third part of Deadpool will be set before the events of Logan, which was set in the year 2029.

Deadpool & Wolverine also marks the anti-hero's entry in the MCU which will add lots of R-rated spice and fourth-wall breaking to Disney's clean family drama. Also starring Emma Corrin, the film will hit the screens on July 26.

