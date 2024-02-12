Watch: 4 top trailers that dropped during Super Bowl, from Deadpool & Wolverine to The Fall Guy

This year's Super Bowl was filled with excitement for Hollywood buffs. Trailers of some of the most awaited movies of this year dropped online, including the first glimpse into a couple of them. Below are the top 4 trailers to watch from Super Bowl 2024. (Also Read: Deadpool and Wolverine Teaser from Super Bowl 2024, Wade Wilson promises to be ‘Marvel Jesus’: Watch) Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine and Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy

Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool 3 has been titled Deadpool & Wolverine, a film in which Ryan Reynolds promises to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe "forever".

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Directed by Shawn Levy, the much-anticipated film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, and Hugh Jackman return as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine.

In the 2.25-minute clip, the viewers see the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the multiverse managers last seen in Loki season two, kidnap Deadpool while he's celebrating his birthday and bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Fall Guy

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, released a Super Bowl ad that features multiple action sequences, aliens and space cowboys. In one of the scenes, the Barbie actor could be seen crying while listening to Taylor Swift's song All Too Well' "Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?" Emily Blunt asks Gosling in the trailer. "Doesn't everybody?" Gosling replies.

Based on Glen A. Larson's 1980s television series of the same name, The Fall Guy stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman on the hunt for a missing movie star he once doubled for. The film also stars Blunt as Gosling's ex-girlfriend Jody and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the AWOL star. Helmed by David Leitch, it is all set to hit the theatres on May 3.

Wicked

Makers of the upcoming musical Wicked Part 1, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Evio, unveiled the film's official trailer during the Super Bowl 2024. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the big-screen adaptation tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, originally based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, previously adapted into MGM's classic 1939 film of the same name.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

20th Century Studios India releases Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in cinemas on May 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.