Watch: Deadpool and Wolverine Teaser from Super Bowl 2024, Wade Wilson promises to be ‘Marvel Jesus’

We’ve waited a long time, but Marvel Studios finally dropped the Deadpool 3 teaser that now appears to be titled Deadpool and Wolverine. The teaser starts with a birthday party for Wade Wilson surrounded by the people he loves and insults like Vanessa, Colossus, Vanessa, Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Fat Gandalf AKA Buck, Blind Al, Peter, Dopinder and all the old crew when the good fellas from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) show up. Deadpool and Wolverine (Video ScreenGrab)(YouTube )

That’s all that’s needed for Wade to launch into his signature fourth-wall breaking as he assures members of the TVA that while p******g might be new for Disney, he’s familiar with the concept.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

At the TVA, he’s met by Matthew MacFadyen (Tom in Succession) who gives him the chance to be a ‘hero among heroes’, a claim to which Wade responds to in his signature style: “I am the Messiah, I am Marvel Jesus.”

What follows is some classic Deadpool action before a guy with claws and yellow spandex shows up. Check out the teaser below:

Nearly six years after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox (including the X-Men franchise), Deadpool has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wolverine, who died in 2017’s Logan is also back as is Shatterstar who ostensibly passed away in Deadpool 2.

While Wolverine’s face isn’t shown, he can be spotted in two scenes in the teaser. One appears to be a casino where Deadpool can be seen approaching a character that looks like Wolverine from the back and the second scene where he unsheathes his claws and appears to be dressed in his iconic yellow spandex suit.

Deadpool 3 was delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, causing it to move from May 3 to July 26. The first movie saw Deadpool on Ryan Reynolds’ epic quest to look like Ryan Reynolds again as he faces off against Ajax. In the second one, he organises the superhero team X-Force to fight Cable (Josh Brolin who also happens to be Thanos in the MCU).

The first two Deadpool movies were runaway successes, particularly for R-rated films. In an essay for Esquire, Deadpool director Shawn Levy revealed that the movie was inspired by Star Wars and wrote: “For one key scene in the movie, I said to my stunt and action team, ‘Guys, this is the Jedi moment.’ I pulled up that scene of Vader and Luke on my phone and restudied how it was photographed, how it was blocked, the framing, the tempo. The keen ‘Star Wars’ fan will see the shot in my ‘Deadpool’ movie that was inspired by a moment that I saw in a theater decades ago. That’s a forever memory. And that’s a treasure.”