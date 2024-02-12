Meet Jack Sweeney, US programmer who tracks celebrities' private jets

A new book, due for release on February 20, has revealed that a Twitter (now X) handle run by Jack Sweeney, a US programmer, played a ‘key role’ in Elon Musk's October 2022 acquisition of the social media giant. Jack Sweeney (Image courtesy: Forbes)

More recently, Sweeney also angered Taylor Swift, with the singer going to the extent of sending him a legal warning.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Taylor Swift sends legal warning to Florida college student who tracks her jet travels

So, who exactly is Jack Sweeney? Here is all you need to know about him:

(1.) Born in 2002, Sweeney is from Orlando, Florida. He holds a Bachelor of Arts/Science from University of Central Florida.

(2.) As a teenager, he developed Twitter bots to track and share the locations of several prominent individuals, including Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Drake, and, later, Swift.

(3.) In February 2022, he told Bloomberg Wealth that he has founded a company called Ground Control to monitor flight activity of prominent billionaires.

(4.) In Musk's case, the 21-year-old, ran an account, @ElonJet, prompting the former to reach out (in January 2022) to then Twitter CEO, Parag Agarwal, seeking that the account be banned from the platform. Agarwal refused, and the chain of events culminated with Musk buying the company.

(5.) Also an entrepreneur, Sweeney features on Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2024.