Narottam's tears follow supporters' violence after ticket denial: BJP leader cries at candidate rally in Datia | Watch

Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday got emotional during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari from Datia, ahead of the by-election for the assembly constituency. Video shows Narottam Mishra being consoled by MP CM Mohan Yadav. (ANI Video Grab) The video shows MP chief minister Mohan Yadav consoling Mishra as he sits beside him on stage during the rally with tears in his eyes. The tears follow his supporters' violence after the former minister was denied a ticket from his bastion. Tiwari filed his nomination papers for the July 30 assembly bypoll in the presence of Narottam Mishra and other senior party leaders on Monday.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti lost his assembly membership following his conviction in a cheating case. Votes will be counted on August 3. The Congress has fielded Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh for the seat. "20 years ago, when the Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh was in power, dacoits used to roam this region freely. When the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, it transformed Datia. Not a single notorious gang remains; there isn't a single identified gang left in the area. That is what real work looks like. Congress people should talk about their work, show your work, and then ask for votes. We are presenting our achievements; you should present yours. There is no major internal conflict within the BJP; I am telling you the truth... From the 16th, I will camp right here myself. Together with all the workers, I will bow my head in respect at every single doorstep in Datia. I will visit every single village. I will ensure Ashutosh’s victory," an emotional former minister said at the rally.