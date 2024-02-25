Sydney Eras Tour Day 3: Taylor Swift ‘stunned’ by fan reception, surprises with Haunted x Exile mashup

Taking the Sydney Eras Tour Day 3 crowd by surprise, Taylor Swift dropped two new mashup songs that no one saw coming. The 34-year-old pop star was overwhelmed and hit in the feels when the Accor Stadium crowd showered her with so much adoration. CORRECTION / US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)

As the dazzling singer concluded her Champagne Problems performance, fans roared excitedly, making it seem like a blessed dream for Swift.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“This feels like a, like a hallucination I'm having,” reacted Taylor as her emotions got the better of her when she looked out to the Swifties ocean. A fan video reveals her nodding in disbelief. “This is honestly… you guys… I don't know if I've known this level that you're on,” Taylor added. Still awestruck with the crowd's energy and love for her, she went on: “I might be in uncharted territory here. I'm very happy about it. I'm just stunned. Thank you so much!”

Taylor's heartwarming response to the 81,000 fans in attendance for the day was followed by an equally wholesome action. Confiding in her fans, she said, “Ah Sydney … you're making me feel so … just extraordinary right now”.

Taylor Swift Surprise Songs in Sydney:

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set sail on a private boat date in Sydney

Taylor Swift at Sydney Eras Tour Day 3

The Sunday show was endlessly thrilling and joyous, but Taylor's following move just took the cake. Surprising the audience, she performed two mashups - Haunted (2023) with Exile (2020) and Is It Over Now (2023) with I Wish You Would (2014).

Sending the crowd into another frenzy, she left everyone in awe of the ultimate moment. “The Yellow Dress Strikes Again," came one response on X (formerly Twitter) as Taylor was seen adorning the same ethereal dress she'd sported on the previous day.

X trends eventually caught up, too, as ‘Haunted X Exile’ and the other song titles also started trending high.