Lovebirds set sail! Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a private boat date in Sydney's picturesque harbor before Kelce departed from the city. Photos captured the duo holding hands and strolling together at a marina near a loading dock, suggesting someone was present to capture their moment of privacy. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set sail on a private boat date in Sydney before his departure(pic-via X, TikTok)

Also read: BTS military discharge dates revealed: Countdown to Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and RM's return

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a private boat date in Sydney

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen taking a romantic walk along a Sydney marina before Kelce's departure from the city. Kelce had flown to Australia to support Swift, who was kicking off her Era's tour leg there. The couple appeared joyful as they strolled beside the boats. However, the exact timing of their boat excursion is unclear, as Kelce departed Sydney on Saturday to head back to Las Vegas.

All about Taylor-Travis Sydney outing

Travis Kelce made the most of a tight schedule to spend two exciting days with Taylor Swift in Sydney. Their whirlwind adventure included a delightful outing at the Sydney Zoo, where they enjoyed encounters with koalas while holding hands. Despite Taylor's busy schedule with her ongoing Eras Tour concerts in Sydney, the duo managed to sneak in some private moments.

Also read: Bianca Censori’s ‘no pants’ trend hits Milan, stuns in ‘scandalous’ leather look with Kanye at fashion week

Just like Taylor has consistently cheered Kelce on at NFL games, he returns the support by attending her concerts whenever his schedule allows. Arriving in Sydney on Wednesday, Kelce made sure not to miss Taylor's opening performance on Friday. Wearing matching friendship bracelets, he cheered her on enthusiastically from the VIP section. Kelce also took the opportunity to engage with fans, sing along to Taylor's songs, and share guitar picks, creating an unforgettable concert experience for everyone present.

Taylor Swift changes Karma lyrics for boyfriend again

Once again, the 14-time Grammy winner showed her love for her boyfriend through her music. Swift couldn't help but point to him with a smile as she sang the words "That’s my man" during her performance of Willow. And adding a personal touch, she playfully changed the lyrics of her song Karma, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." It's clear that Swift enjoys including their relationship in her music, making it all the more special for both of them.