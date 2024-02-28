Recent concert cancellations recalled as Adele postpones Las Vegas residency

Announcements of cancelled concerts (or their postponement) aren't a thing of the new. However, whenever a new update of the sort comes to light, one can't help but recall the recent past either. On February 28, i.e. earlier today, Adele called in sick, opening up about the much-needed pause to her upcoming Vegas residency shows in March 2024. In picture from left to right: Drake, Adele, aespa.(Instagram)

Her Instagram post highlighted how she continued to bear the repercussions of ill health since the last leg of her tour. When things plummeted further, she had no choice but to heed the doctor's orders. The following dates of the Adele Las Vegas concerts - March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 - are postponed for now.

Many fans affirmed her update by showering her with immense love, asserting, “After 80 shows, you already deserve a rest”. However, not everyone came bearing the same bouquet of warmth and love. While we await official word on her new Las Vegas concert dates, according to Ticketmaster, these shows are set to commence on May 17, 2024.

Adele Instagram Post:

Although in Adele's case, the music shows were put off for no ill reason, other stories haven't necessarily followed the same tone of demeanour. Many concert cancellations have often popped out of nowhere without a sound reason backing the heartbreaking revelation. Here are some alarming ‘concert cancelled’ breaks that invited mixed reactions from fans.

Other concerts cancelled/ postponed in recent memory

Drake concert cancelled

Drake's had a weak connection with Denver these past months. This bad blood also seemingly ‘broke’ Cash Coleman's heart, as reported by 9News.

Initially set to perform at Ball Arena in September 2023, Drake moved up these dates to January 2024. Another sad unveiling followed as the new dates inched closer. The Canadian rapper's January Denver show was reportedly postponed again due to an ankle injury.

While another set of IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT? make-up concert dates followed for an April 2024 show, eventually, these, too, were struck off the Ticketmaster calendar.

A similar sense of deja vu kicked in when Champagne Papi's Memphis concert dates at FedExForum were also scrapped. He was supposed to perform there on April 8. Additionally, a March 27 Birmingham stop was cancelled as well.

With several of these dates being erased altogether, the reasons for these cancellations are blurrier than ever. God's Plan doesn't seem to work its magic for Drake fans.

2. Krazy Super Concert postponed

“Incoming heavy rains across the Southern California region” rained on the parade of this K-pop concert set to take place on February 9 and 10, 2024, at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Had it set the LA stage ablaze on the mentioned dates, it would've marked the second edition of the Krazy K-pop Super Concert series that initiated its run in 2023 in New York.

The original LA Krazy Super Concert lineup was meant to welcome CL, The Kid Laroi, aespa, (G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ, ZEROBASEONE, Taeyang, Lauv and AB6IX. However, with the show's new dates yet to be revealed, it remains unclear whether the same artist lineup will be in attendance for the future music festival.

Even though refunds are issued for these cancelled shows, huge fan crowds go to great lengths to reserve a space for these one-of-a-kind moments in their life calendars. While health issues are separate matters altogether and call for breaks without any debate, random cancellations have turned out to be distressing events.

Wishing Adele a speedy recovery!