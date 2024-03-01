Sneak a peek into Taylor Swift's $17M Rhode Island Holiday House, a hotspot for Gatsby-style parties

The Great Gatsby spirit lives on in Taylor Swift. The Anti-Hero megastar has lately consumed headlines with her Eras Tour calendar or in association with possibly her greatest love story yet with Travis Kelce. However, it's time we reopen the chapter of her marvellous Fourth of July ‘Taymerica’ parties' venue - her Rhode Island estate. Built atop the highest point in Watch Hill, Swift's one-of-a-kind property is known as High Watch or Holiday House. Gigi Hadid (right) playing a game of volleyball at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island house. (Instagram )

Standing right across a private beachfront, Taylor Swift's Holiday House became hers to call in 2013. She succeeded her high-society muse, Rebekah Harkness, as the Rhode Island home's next famous owner. Even though she never actually met the old heiress, Taylor was avidly influenced by Harkness, for whom she wrote the Folklore song, The Last Great American Dynasty.

Like how Harkness hosted grand parties at the villa, Taylor followed in her footsteps. Harkness' glorious legacy lives on in the hilltop ‘Taymerica’ parties hosted on every American Independence Day. Here's what we know about the mega-mansion, which is a Castle on the Hill, literally:

Also read: Karol G's private jet cockpit fills with smoke, makes emergency landing in LA

How big is the Taylor Swift Holiday House?

The eight-room bedroom house is an 11,000-square-ft estate built on the atop Watch Hill. It's stationed over 700 feet of private beachfront. Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home has eight fireplaces, ten bathrooms, an expansive back patio and a larger-than-life pool. The Lavender Haze singer has retained much of the house's traditional style from the old days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She has rarely come forward with pictures boasting her massive house. However, while at the opulent bash, her A-list friends (Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, Martha Hunt and others) have often shared sneak peeks of the property in their pictures. These snaps have revealed that the villa's signature indoor colour aesthetic is all for neutral tones, with tan walls and brown-white furniture standing tall.

How expensive is Taylor's Rhode Island home?

As mentioned above, originally built in 1929, the Watch Hill estate became Taylor's in 2013. At the time, she bought the place for $17.75 million, with the full amount paid in cash (Page Six).

A-list guests at the Taymerica parties

Party or no party, she's hosted many of her A-list pals over the years. The honour extends to her besties, Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Abigail Lauren, Gigi Hadid, and other friends, including Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Martha Hunt. Cara Delevingne and Ruby Rose have also been spotted at the house.

Other snaps have also caught her exes, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, who have also been to her place. The perennially loved Hollywood couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively - Swift's close friends - were also welcomed to her Castle on the Hill.