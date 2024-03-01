 Karol G's private jet cockpit fills with smoke, makes emergency landing in LA - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music / Karol G's private jet cockpit fills with smoke, makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

Karol G's private jet cockpit fills with smoke, makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

ByAshima Grover
Mar 01, 2024 02:50 PM IST

Grammy-winning artist Karol G's private jet witnessed a mid-air emergency after the pilot's distress call.

Tense moments arose hours ago at a Los Angeles airport as Grammy winner Karol G's private jet made an emergency landing after its cockpit was reportedly filled with smoke. Alongside the 33-year-old Colombian reggaeton singer, her entourage was also aboard the aircraft.

Karol G dressed for the Grammys. (Instagram / karolg)
Karol G dressed for the Grammys. (Instagram / karolg)

ABC7 reported that the Gulfstream plane safely landed at Van Nuys Airport in LA during the late hours of Thursday. The private jet had initially taken flight from Hollywood Burbank Airport with sixteen passengers, but eventually had to make a detour over Cajun Pass as the midflight danger arose.

Forced to make an emergency landing, the plane smoothly touched down at Van Nuys Airport around 9 pm local time.

Watch Karol G's private jet make an emergency landing

The video shows the distressed passengers hugging each other after safely landing at the airport in Los Angeles.

What caused the malfunction is yet to be revealed.

The Colombian singer won her first Grammy award (2024) - Best Música Urbana Album - for her 2023 record Mañana Será Bonito. It was her fourth studio album. She's also been named the 2024 Woman of the Year in February by Billboard magazine, for which the hitmaker will honoured at the upcoming Billboard Women in Music Awards. The award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at the YouTube Theatre at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. She's also expected to take to the stage for a special performance.

