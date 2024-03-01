Shakira's upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran will feature Cardi B. Here's all you need to know about the album

Shakira has revealed the full tracklist of her highly anticipated album ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,’ featuring Cardi B on the first track, which will be released on March 22. Shakira shares tracklist for her first album in seven years, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, with Cardi B and more.(AFP/Instagram)

The album is titled ‘Puntería,’ which has been speculated for months by fans and media. The same song will also appear as a bonus track in a vinyl version with Spanish lyrics at the end of the album.

Another guest appearance on the album will be the Tejano group Grupo Frontera, who will join Shakira on an original song called ‘(Entre Paréntesis),’ which is the fifth track on the album.

Rauw Alejandro, who already collaborated with Shakira on the hit song ‘Te Felicito,’ will also lend his voice to a new song called ‘Cohete.’ Plus, the album will include a remix of Shakira and Bizarrap’s Latin Grammy-winning ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’ by the famous DJ Tiësto.

Shakira returns to the stage after seven years

The upcoming album will feature 16 tracks in total, with eight of them being brand new songs and the other seven being previously released collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, such as Karol G ('TQG'), Manuel Turizo ('Copa Vacía'), Ozuna ('Monotonía') and Fuerza Regida ('El Jefe').

The collab between Cardi and Shakira was first hinted at when the two stars met at a fashion show in Paris last summer.

Cardi expressed her admiration for Shakira in a social media post: “She’s just amazing. She’s just amazing. Life is so crazy, I would have never thought as a young kid that I would be meeting Shakira. It was incredible to meet her. That was just a great moment.”

This will be Shakira’s first studio album since ‘El Dorado,’ which came out in 2017. Shakira’s fans are also looking forward to the announcement of a new tour, which would be her first one in seven years.

The Colombian native described the album as a transformative experience in a statement: “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

Shakira has been making a comeback to the music scene in the past year, winning two Latin Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53.’