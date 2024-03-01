Hailey Bieber 'frustrated' by dad’s prayer request as Justin and she deal with…: Report

Trouble in paradise? Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship, which never fails to grab headlines, is once again making waves. However, it's not for their PDA or association with exes, but because of a very 'challenging' phase the celebrities are dealing with. Previously, Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, took to Instagram to request prayers for his daughter and her husband. Now, TMZ reports that the Rhode owner is not pleased with the decision. Stephen Baldwin took to Instagram to ask for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP, stephenbaldwin7/Instagram)

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dealing with private matter

Also read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted kissing against a wall after discussing their 2003 breakup

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A recent social media post by Stephen Baldwin has reportedly sparked conversation surrounding his daughter and her husband. The post, which referenced a personal matter, has been met with mixed reactions, with reports suggesting it may have caused some tension within the family. According to those with knowledge of the case, Stephen did not impulsively ask for help or well wishes for his daughter and son-in-law. Rather, it had to do with a particular issue that the young couple was dealing with.

According to the article, Justin and Hailey are both dealing with very personal or marital troubles, however the specific nature of the couple's issue is still unknown. The two were seen exiting a Los Angeles church yesterday, looking pensive. Although some people initially ignored their somber expressions, new information indicates that there might be deeper problems.

Hailey Bieber ‘not happy’ with dad’s prayer request

The 27-year-old model is reportedly unhappy that her marital problems are now in the public eye, according to the outlet. This all started when the 57 years old earlier reposted an Instagram photo of Justin,29, singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

The caption of the same read, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.” Victor said in the caption that Hailey's mother, Kennya Baldwin, and his wife, Eileen Marx, regularly pray together for the couple who are no new to various controversies and theories.

Also read: Meghan Markle 'not happy' with Prince Harry's desire for her and kids to return to...

“I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”