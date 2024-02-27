Meghan Markle 'not happy' with Prince Harry's desire for her and kids to return to...

Amid ongoing speculation about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the British Royal Family, new reports have emerged suggesting Prince Harry's desire for a familial reunion in the UK. According to insider sources, Prince Harry is keen on having Meghan Markle and their children return to their former residence in the United Kingdom, thinking to bridge the gap. But, looks like Meghan Markle is not as ‘happy’ as him about the decision. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023 (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Also read: Prince Harry's documentary controversially lands on Netflix’s biggest rival despite million-dollar deal

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Prince Harry pushes for Meghan Markle and children to revisit UK

During his recent chat on Good Morning America, Prince Harry opened up about the significance of sticking together as a family, especially when times get tough. His words struck a chord, prompting widespread speculation about his readiness to head back to his roots to stand by his father, King Charles, who is said to be facing health challenges. Sharing a glimpse into his future travels, Prince Harry mentioned, “I've got a few trips lined up that might bring me back to the UK. So, I'll definitely make sure to swing by and spend time with my family whenever I can.”

Also read: Meghan Markle back in business: Eyes major Hollywood role amid Prince Harry's UK return row

Meghan Markle is ‘not happy’ with the decision

According to a source quoted by The OK! magazine Harry is eager for Meghan, along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to accompany him on these trips. They suggested that such a family visit could aid in their efforts to “rebuild connections with the rest of the Royal Family.”

The source further added, "He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable." Allegedly, Harry is engaged in discussions at a "government-level" regarding his potential return to the UK for the Invictus celebrations.

‘Meghan knows that she hasn't been wanted in the past’

The insider mentioned that numerous calls and Zoom meetings are scheduled to address matters before Meghan consents to coming back to the UK. But, "I think Meghan knows that she hasn't been wanted in the past so why would it be any different this time around." They added.

For those unaware, Harry is reportedly heading back to London in a few weeks to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Meanwhile, the young royal is encountering difficulties in obtaining US citizenship, particularly in light of past disclosures about drug use documented in a book. The direction of his next steps remains uncertain.