Prince Harry's documentary controversially lands on Netflix’s biggest rival despite million-dollar deal

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry's highly anticipated documentary has found its streaming home on none other than Netflix's biggest competitor, despite a reported million-dollar deal with the streaming giant. This unexpected move has raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among both royal enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. Despite The Duke of Sussex being under a five-year deal with Netflix, a fresh documentary shedding light on the Invictus Games has unexpectedly landed on Disney-owned Hulu. Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Also read: King Charles’ ‘brutal’ confession on wedding eve which left Princess Diana ‘devastated’

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Prince Harry's documentary lands on Hulu

Prince Harry's documentary series, titled Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games, debuted on Hulu, a streaming platform owned by Disney and a direct competitor to Netflix, on Sunday, February 25th. This release came as a shock, considering Prince Harry's existing £80 million, five-year deal with Netflix. The circumstances surrounding the series' appearance on Hulu raise questions about whether Netflix was aware of or sanctioned this move. The sudden availability of the show on Hulu took many by surprise, stirring curiosity.

What is Prince Harry’s Invictus gaming documentary about

Harry's father, King Charles was recently diagnosed with cancer, following which the Duke of Sussex, who, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties in 2020, made an unexpected visit to the palace to see his ailing father. The new documentary highlights Harry's interview with ABC News presenter Will Reeve after his visit to the UK. In the interview, the Duke discussed various topics, including friends, family, and career. Essentially, the documentary focuses on Harry's recent interview with ABC News during his time in Canada, leading up to an event scheduled for next year.

Also read: When is Hazbin Hotel Season 2 coming on Prime Video: Release date, production status and more

According to a report by Daily Mail, sources claim Prince Harry likely had knowledge and consented to the use of his interview with ABC News in a documentary for Hulu. This follows previous speculation suggesting the couple might explore different partnerships beyond their existing deal with Netflix.

For the unversed, 'Harry & Meghan,' the six-part series narrating the life path of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, intrigued Netflix audiences in the past. The series focused on their humble origins, their reign, and their move to the US with Lilibet and Archie, their two adorable children.