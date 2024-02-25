When is Hazbin Hotel Season 2 coming on Prime Video: Release date, production status and more

Calling all denizens! The wait for Hazbin Hotel's second season may not be as lengthy as expected. With production officially underway, excitement is brewing among fans eager to see Charlie Morningstar's journey continue. This latest update brings a wave of hope for a sooner-than-expected release date compared to the first season's long trek. In a fresh new development, a cast member from the popular anime series provided fans with an update regarding the current status of Season 2's production. Hazbin Hotel season finale will be a two-episode event slated for February. (X/ Twitter)

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 production status

After its successful debut in early 2024, the R-rated animated comedy "Hazbin Hotel," created by YouTube personality Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano, continues to excite its dedicated fanbase. With Season 2 already confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on its development. At Fan Expo Vancouver 2024, voice actor Brandon Rogers, a key figure in the series, shared insights into the ongoing production of Season 2 and hinted at a possible release timeframe during an interview with The Direct.

"You know, that is a good question as to when it is coming out. But I can tell you that we are in the middle of shooting the f--king thing right now."Said Brandon Rogers when asked about the Season 2 update.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 plot

Brandon mentioned that in the second season of Hazbin Hotel, the American animated musical comedy set in Hell and centered around Pentagram City within the Pride Ring, Katie Killjoy is expected to have an expanded role, continuing the storyline from the first season. “And I can’t say what exactly happens in the next season, but I can tell you if you are a fan of Katie Killjoy, you are going to love Season 2 because she is in it more than she was in the first season.” Said the voice behind Katie who refused to drop more spoilers about the season 2 plot.

Is Hazbin Hotel season 2 releasing in 2024?

Let's address the most pressing question: Will Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel, known for its queer-coded and eccentric themes, hit Amazon in 2024? While an optimistic release in 2024 might be unrealistic, voice actor Brandon Rogers confirmed that the production team is actively working on the new season. Earlier, it was disclosed that recording sessions had resumed, but Rogers' remarks hint at a more advanced stage of production than anticipated. The last season took roughly "one-and-a-half to two years" to finish, according to the creator of Hazbin Hotel. This timeline suggests that a release date of sometime in the second quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026 is possible.