Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted kissing against a wall after discussing their 2003 breakup

Following the recent release of a documentary shedding light on their rekindled romance, Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted engaging in a passionate display of affection in Venice. The paparazzi captured the duo sharing an intimate moment as they kissed against a wall after a lunch date, reaffirming their love in the public eye and refuting any discord rumour. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently opened up about the reasons behind calling off their 2003 wedding just days before the big day, are showing everyone that their relationship is as strong as ever. This past weekend, onlookers spotted the couple sharing a deeply affectionate moment, embracing and kissing against a wall after enjoying lunch together in Venice, California. Dressed in matching blue jeans and cozy winter clothes, they seemed perfectly in sync, giving off a sense of effortless closeness.

The high-profile Hollywood couple, who exchanged vows in 2022, has sparked speculation among some internet users who believe there may be trouble brewing between them. However, dismissing these rumors, the pair were seen waiting for their car after a recent lunch, seizing the moment to share a kiss and being cuddly on the sidewalks.

The 54-year-old Jennifer was recently spotted reflecting back on her famous design choices over the past 20 years in a new Vogue video interview, as well as sharing the details of her wedding with her 51-year-old husband Ben.

Jennifer Lopez discusses 2003 wedding cancellation

With the release of her latest documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez has drawn a lot of attention owing to its shocking disclosures regarding the actor's private life. The singer describes how things didn't go as planned a few days before she married her now-husband.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," Jennifer Lopez reveals in a new documentary. "We had a big wedding planned -- 14 ushers and bridesmaids, and three days before we just crumbled under the pressure." She adds.

Ben Affleck agrees. "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life." He said. The documentary chronicles the creation of Lopez's musical endeavor, This Is Me... Now, under the direction of Dave Meyers.