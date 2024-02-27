Taylor Swift's dad Scott accused of punching photographer in Sydney, police investigating assault charges

The excitement of Taylor Swift's successful Sydney concert was marred by troubling news involving her father, Scott Swift. Reports have surfaced, alleging that Scott got into a physical altercation with an Australian paparazzi photographer after the show. The incident, which unfolded on the bustling streets of Sydney, has led authorities to initiate an investigation into potential assault charges. Here’s what happened. Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Accused of Assault in Sydney(Getty Images, X, Tiktok stills)

Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift faces assault charges in Sydney

Taylor Swift concluded her Sydney leg of the Era’s tour before heading to Singapore for her next performance. Following the successful wrap-up of the show, Taylor and her father were seen celebrating. However, the NSW Police Force confirmed to Page Six on Monday that they had initiated an investigation after Scott allegedly assaulted 51-year-old Ben McDonald at a ferry wharf in Sydney’s North Shore.

Scott Swift accused of punching a photographer

The incident occurred at 2:30 am on Tuesday morning. According to the Australian photographer involved, Taylor and Scott were seen partying late into the night. The photographer alleges that Scott "charged" at him after both father-daughter duo stepped off their luxury superyacht that evening.

“She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces, and then he charged,” MC Donald told Daily Mail. “He probably decided he needed to defend his daughter, for some reason,” he added.

McDonald alleges that Scott struck him on the left side of the face, causing "very sore chops." He maintains that he didn't provoke Scott in any manner. The police stated that McDonald, aged 51, did not require medical assistance. It's been reported that Swift, along with her team and father, celebrated the end of the Australian leg of the Eras Tour on the Harbour. After Tuesday's gig, they took the luxurious superyacht Quantum from the Homebush concert venue to the harbour.

Taylor Swift was spotted leaving covered in an umbrella

A rep of the Cruel Summer singer told the outlet that, “two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”Pictures captured from the dock depict the 14-time Grammy winner walking under a black umbrella, accompanied by someone by her side, before eventually being approached by the awaiting paparazzi.