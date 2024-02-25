Selena Gomez says boyfriend Benny Blanco embarrassed her in front of How I Met Your Mother star

Selena Gomez recently revealed a relatable story about her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, causing an embarrassing moment during a chance encounter with Jason Segel. The pop star is deeply in love with her boyfriend and frequently shares multiple photographs capturing their sweet moments together. She also has plenty of stories about him that she wants to share with the world. One such incident occurred during the Emmys, which she revealed during a live appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco called each other 'bes fwend'(Instagram)

Selena Gomez’s embarrassing story about boyfriend and Jason Segel

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer of Love On recounted an unexpected encounter with one of her favorite actors, Jason Segel, though not exactly in the manner she had anticipated.

"Jason Segel just happened to be at the Emmys, and he looked at me and started waving," said Gomez, who admitted to feeling excited at the Emmys, thinking Jason recognized her since she is a fan of the actor and his popular sitcom. “This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit, but every night I fall asleep to the same show,” she added further.

The 31-year-old singer, who recently returned to the music scene, revealed that when Segel, 44, waved, she instinctively waved back at the actor. "I was like, 'Oh, hi!'" she recounted, acting out the moment. However, as she greeted him from a distance, she realized that Segel wasn't actually waving at her, leading to a slightly awkward situation.

However, the awkwardness didn't end there. The situation became even more uncomfortable when Jason realized what had happened and slowly began to approach her. “He felt awkward and then inclined to come over,” she explained the situation. “And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night."

Taken completely by surprise, Selena confessed that she had no choice but to be honest with the How I Met Your Mother star about her admiration for him and his sitcom. Gomez taken aback by Blanco's remark, admitted to Kimmel that she was unsure how to respond, leading her to reveal the truth of her nightly routine.