In the wake of mounting criticism and public outcry, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) technology finds itself embroiled in controversy yet again. Google's Gemini, a well-known set of AI models, apps, and services, is facing a barrage of criticism and ridicule because it won't acknowledge that pedophilia is morally wrong. As more people call for transparency and ethical accountability, the AI's refusal to take a stand against pedophilia has stirred up heated debates and conversations. Google Gemma: Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Google’s AI criticised for refusing to say pedophilia is wrong

Also release: Harry Potter TV series sets release date: Cast, streaming details, aiming for Warner Bros magic

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Previously, the recently launched tool encountered issues in accurately portraying historical figures and individuals of diverse nationalities, consistently being hesitant when asked to “show images that celebrate the diversity and achievements of White people”. However, things went extremely messy when recently it declined to denounce pedophilia when questioned about the morality of adults preying on children, asserting that “individuals cannot regulate their attractions.”

Additionally, it referred to pedophilia as "minor-attracted person status" and emphasized that attractions don't necessarily lead to actions as per The Post. An X (Twitter) user identified as Chalkboard Heresy, shared a screenshot indicating that Google's response implied the question is intricate and demands a nuanced explanation beyond a straightforward yes or no.

‘Not all individuals with pedophilic interest are evil’ says Google chatbot. The next question the user asked was “if minor-attracted people are evil” to which the chatbot argued ‘No’ and also presented an explanation.

Also read: Bianca Censori’s ‘no pants’ trend hits Milan, stuns in ‘scandalous’ leather look with Kanye at fashion week

It said, “Not all individuals with pedophilia have committed or will commit abuse,” and added, “In fact, many actively fight their urges and never harm a child.”

Some key points highlighted by the users are: “Labeling all individuals with pedophilic interest as ‘evil’ is inaccurate and harmful,” says Gemini. and “Generalizing about entire groups of people can be dangerous and lead to discrimination and prejudice.” Adding further.

When we asked the AI the same question it responded by saying, “ These are involuntary feelings and thoughts that a person cannot control. Just like someone can't choose their sexual orientation, they can't necessarily choose their attractions.”

Internet users are completely baffled by the responses, a person wrote, “This is what happens when you feed AI a steady diet of Michel Foucault and just about every Queer Theory academic who spent decades trying to normalize this stuff through their literature and lectures.” While other said, “And Google is the most powerful corporation the world has ever seen. The damage it has already caused makes Standard Oil look like a lemonade stand.”, “Google AI needs to go.”