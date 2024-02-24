Harry Potter TV series sets release date: Cast, streaming details, aiming for Warner Bros magic

Calling all witches, wizards, and Muggle-borns! The magic is returning to our screens, as Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced a highly anticipated television series based on J.K. Rowling's beloved Harry Potter books. The new update suggests that the show has locked a release date and is eyeing to go on streaming in 2026. Check out the series' release window, explore potential casting choices, and let the magic of Hogwarts in a brand-new format take over your excitement. Harry Potter fans are reacting strongly against the announcement of a new TV adaptation of the series.

Harry Potter TV series sets release date

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced on Friday that the highly anticipated TV series based on JK Rowling’s masterpiece is set to release in 2026. The target date had previously been either 2025 or 2026.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” Zaslav recently addressed Wall Street analysts, mentioning his recent trip to London where he met with members from HBO, Warner Bros, and JK Rowling for a discussion. “Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.” He added.

When is the Harry Potter series coming to streaming?

The Harry Potter TV series is set to debut on Max in 2026. While initially targeting a 2025 release, there's a chance the show could premiere in the first quarter rather than being delayed until later in the year.

Where to watch the Harry Potter TV series

The TV series will debut on the streaming home of HBO, Max. As per the reports, the development of the series kicked back in 2021.

How long will the Harry Potter TV series run?

When WBD approved the series last year, they stated that they intended to create seasons based on every novel, which would take ten years to complete.

Who are the cast members of the new Harry Potter series?

While the cast lineup for the new adaptation has not been disclosed, reports suggest that none of the original Harry Potter actors are expected to reprise their roles for the TV adaptation. When asked about his part in the new series, Radcliffe told ComicBook.com in July 2024, “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.”

Is JK Rowling involved in the Harry Potter TV series?

Yes, J.K. Rowling will serve as the show's executive producer when it airs on Max.

What plot Harry Potter TV series will follow?

The TV series, as the name implies, is based on all seven books about the young wizard penned by J.K. Rowling. Deadline disclosed in February 2023 that Warner Bros. sought pitches from various creatives, including Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran, and Michael Lesslie. “It’s an interesting mix of Brits and Americans, most of whom have some experience working with streamers and many of whom have shepherded projects in the sci-fi/fantasy space,” as per the site update.