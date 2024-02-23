Doctor Slump Ep 9: Park Shin Hye abandons Park Hyung Sik for new blind date after breakup

The popular Netflix drama Doctor Slump, currently leading the non-English segment internationally, has teased an exciting glimpse of its upcoming episode. Despite a slight dip in domestic ratings during the Lunar New Year festivities, the K-drama starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye is back on track, regaining its buzzworthy status. Both Netflix and JTBC have released new details about the unfolding plot. Doctor Slump Ep 9 preview(JTBC, Netflix)

Doctor Slump Ep 9 preview

Previously, viewers experienced some heart-fluttering emotional exchanges between Park Hyung Sik’s character, Jeong Woo, and Park Shin Hye’s character, Nam Na Heul, as they confessed their feelings for each other. However, their relationship took a tumultuous turn after revelations about Nam Na Heul's past love life surfaced. In the latest episode, their heart-wrenching decision to part ways left viewers devastated. Newly unveiled stills from the upcoming episode depict the aftermath of their breakup for both doctors.

Park Shin Hye Doctor slump(Netflix, JTBC)

Park Hyung Sik returns to the clinic

The first two stills depict Jeong Woo's return to the clinic after a traumatic experience and a brutal trial, where he is seen grappling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Clearly overwhelmed, he is shown holding onto a syringe as he attempts to carry out surgery as usual.

Park Hyung Sik doctor slump(netflix, jtbc)

Park Shin Hye goes on a blind date trying to get over Park Hyung Sik

In the latest images, the spotlight turns to Park Shin Hye's character, who is portrayed as sleepless at night, presumably due to missing Yeo Jung Woo post-breakup. Clutching her phone, she appears lost in thought. Meanwhile, Nam Ha Neul in the next set of pictures goes on a blind date with a mysterious individual, hinting at her efforts to move forward.

Doctor slump new stills(jtbc, netflix)

Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump(jtbc, netflix)

When will Doctor Slump air ep 9-10?

The Friday-Saturday drama airs its episodes weekly at 10:30 p.m. KST on Netflix and JTBC. The upcoming episodes are scheduled to stream on February 24th.