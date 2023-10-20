‘I’ll happily do two years,’ J.K. Rowling willing to face 2-year prison sentence for her transphobic view

J.K. Rowling has declared that she would “happily” go to prison for her anti-trans views. Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling (REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo)

On Tuesday, the 'Harry Potter' author shared a photo on Twitter that said, “Repeat after us: Trans women are women” with the caption, “No.”

One of her followers from England urged people to “vote” for the Labour Party after reports that they want to criminalize gender identity attacks with up to two years in jail.

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” Rowling responded.

“Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

The author then made a joke about what kind of jobs she could do while in prison.

“Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens,” she tweeted.

“Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won’t be a major issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though.” Rowling has been making similar comments for a long time, starting in 2017 when she liked a tweet that criticized the transgender rights movement.

The next year, she sparked controversy again when she liked another tweet that said that trans women were just “men in dresses”

She claimed that it was just a mistake, but Rowling got into trouble again at the end of 2019 when she supported a woman who was fired from her job for tweeting “men cannot change into women.” Since then, Rowling has been very vocal about her opinions, which caused backlash from 'Harry Potter' fans and even some of the cast and crew.

In June 2020, Daniel Radcliffe, renowned for his portrayal of Harry Potter in the film series, penned an extensive essay for The Trevor Project website, expressing a deep sense of duty to address the issue owing to his intimate association with the iconic franchise.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” he said, using Rowling’s first name.

He also apologized for the “pain” Rowling’s comments may have caused any fans, noting that the 'Harry Potter' books were supposed to show that “love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything,” including bigotry.

“If you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred,” he wrote.

Rowling responded by posting her own long essay defending her comments.