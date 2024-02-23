Selena Gomez says she feels the ‘safest’ with boyfriend Benny Blanco: I've only grown through it

Selena Gomez feels she has grown as a person with boyfriend Benny Blanco. The singer was in conversation with New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 where she opened up about her relationship and shared that she feels the ‘safest’ with him. (Also read: Selena Gomez hugs boyfriend Benny Blanco as he cooks, blushes while he holds her in intimate pic. See post) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.(Instagram)

Selena on her relationship

In the interview, as reported by People, Selena said, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

More details

Selena shared her new single Love On on Thursday. She had also shared some adorable new pictures with her boyfriend on her Instagram account. Selena and Benny were dressed in comfy sweatpants while he made meatballs, and she hugged him from behind. He planted a kiss on her shoulder in the next picture. “My bes fwend, (sic)” wrote Selena sharing the pictures, to which Benny responded, “Das my bes fwend. (sic)” Selena and Benny also attended the Golden Globes and Emmys together. She shared pictures of them backstage. “I won,” she captioned a story jokingly.

In December last year, Selena responded to fans, where she confirmed that she was dating Benny. She wrote, “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.” When a fan pointed out that she was ‘mad’ about the way fans have responded to the news, she said, “Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

