Selena Gomez hugs boyfriend Benny Blanco as he cooks, blushes while he holds her in intimate pic. See post

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some super sweet pictures with boyfriend Benny Blanco. The pictures show them cuddling up to each other and being adorable together, with one of the pictures also featuring their friends. “My bes fwend, (sic)” wrote Selena sharing the pictures, to which Benny responded, “Das my bes fwend. (sic)” (Also Read: New TikTok conspiracy theory suggests Selena Gomez is a time traveler, drollsquad explains) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco called each other 'bes fwend'(Instagram)

The pictures

In the first photo, Selena and Benny are dressed in comfy sweatpants while he makes meatballs, and she hugs him from behind. Clicked in a kitchen, the duo look happy with each other. The second picture is steamier, with the singer sitting on the producer’s lap as he wraps his arm around her chest and plants a kiss on her shoulder.

Selena can be seen dressed in a low-cut metallic dress while Benny pulls off a nude suit look. The other two pictures show their goofier side, with the last picture also featuring two of their friends. Selena also shared a picture on her Instagram stories, kissing her boyfriend on Super Bowl night.

Selena and Benny

In December last year, Selena responded to fans and confirmed that she was dating Benny. She wrote, “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.” When a fan pointed out that she was ‘mad’ about the way fans have responded to her relationship news, she said, “Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

In another comment, she wrote that Blanco “has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” and in yet another, she called him “the best thing that's ever happened to me.” Selena and Benny attended the Golden Globes and Emmys together. She shared pictures of them getting close backstage. “I won,” she captioned a story post jokingly.

