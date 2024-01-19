Selena Gomez thrilled about reuniting with David Henrie in upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are all set to return to the world of their popular show Wizards of Waverly Place for a sequel. In an exciting announcement, Disney revealed that the duo, who portrayed siblings in the original Disney Channel series, will be reuniting as adult-siblings in the upcoming sequel. Selena Gomez is confirmed to reprise her role as Alex Russo, making a guest appearance in the pilot, while Henrie will reprise the role of Justin Russo as a series regular. A still from the series Wizards of Waverly Place(Instagram/davidhenrie)

Selena Gomez and David Henrie's Reunion

Gomez expressed her excitement about the news on social media by sharing Deadline's story on Instagram and adding that she was "so excited" with a heart emoji. She further shared a nostalgic photo of herself and Henrie from the Wizards of Waverly Place set, captioning it with a simple declaration, “We're back.”

Additionally, Gomez and Henrie will take on the role of executive producers for the series, which has already received a pilot order from Disney, according to a report by Deadline.

A Sneak Peek into the Magical Odyssey

The upcoming sequel will explore the consequences of a mysterious incident at WizTech, wherein an adult Justin Russo has chosen to relinquish his wizard powers. Opting for a regular human life alongside his wife and two sons.

Justin is in for a shock when a formidable young wizard arrives unexpectedly at his doorstep to seek guidance. To secure the future of the Wizard World, Justin must confront his past and embrace his magical roots.

Janice LeAnn Brown is set to take on the lead role as Billie, the young wizard seeking training, in the upcoming Disney Channel series. Alkaio Thiele will portray Roman, Justin's eldest son, and Mimi Gianopulos is set to assume the role of Giada, Justin's wife.

The show follows the magical misadventures of the Russo siblings in their quest to master wizardry. Set in a New York City sandwich shop, the Disney series combines humor, family dynamics, and supernatural twists as the sibling duo navigates the challenges of growing up with magic powers.

Wizards of Waverly Place is available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar.