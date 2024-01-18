Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to begin streaming post a month of its theatrical release, here's where to watch it online

It seems that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is going to have an earlier-than-expected digital release. If reports doing the rounds are to be believed , the sequel to Aquaman is all set to arrive on VOD and digital platforms on January 23. This comes just one month after the movie's worldwide theatrical premiere in December. Jason Momoa in a still from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.(instagram/aquamanmovie)

The movie serves as the 15th and final chapter in the DC Extended Universe, furthering the saga of Jason Momoa's Aquaman. In this installment, Aquaman teams up with his estranged brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to confront Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who's driven by a relentless quest for revenge against Aquaman for his father's tragic demise. Some reports suggest that the film is likely to stream on HBO Max right after completing a month in the theatres.

Lost Kingdom's Box Office Fate

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fell short of the success achieved by its predecessor at the box office. Although it has earned $375 million globally, the original 2018 film surpassed this with over $1.1 billion, making it the highest-grossing DC movie to date.

Although $375 million is a substantial amount, the movie has faced harsh criticism, earning a 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Dolph Lundgren, portraying Nereus in the film, had indicated that reshoots negatively impacted the storyline, particularly affecting both his and Amber Heard's roles.

In an interview with Comic Book, the actor was quoted as saying, "I just realized that it was some kind of corporate decision that they tried to limit Amber Heard, and then I'm playing her dad and went along with it." He went on to express disappointment on behalf of the moviegoers and said that he believed the original script was excellent. Having seen a snippet of the original cut, he also acknowledged its impressive quality.

Aquaman Sequel Faces Backlash

After the highly publicized defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, online petitions emerged, calling for the removal of the actress from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Although Heard does make an appearance in the second film, her time on screen is restricted to less than 20 minutes.

Warner Bros and director James Wan, who resumed leadership for the sequel, have dismissed assertions that Amber Heard's reduced role in the film is a response to public protests.