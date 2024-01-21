close_game
Taylor Swift's & Selena Gomez's ex, Joe Alwyn Zayn Malik, spotted together at Paris Fashion Week

Taylor Swift's & Selena Gomez's ex, Joe Alwyn Zayn Malik, spotted together at Paris Fashion Week

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 21, 2024 11:56 PM IST

Taylor Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, and Selena Gomez's rumoured ex, Zayn Malik, attend Paris Fashion Week together

Taylor Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, and Selena Gomez's rumoured ex, Zayn Malik, made a rare joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Here's the lowdown on their unexpected rendezvous:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.
Joe Alwyn and Zayn Malik duo graces Paris Fashion Week

Joe Alwyn, star of "Conversations With Friends," and former One Direction member Zayn Malik attended Loewe’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Alwyn showcased his style in blue jeans, a brown jacket paired with a matching T-shirt, and stylish grey boots, while Malik rocked a handsome look with a brown plaid blazer, blue button-up shirt, brown pants, and black boots.

A celebrity gathering in the city of love

The stars were spotted seated near each other, sparking interest and raising eyebrows, considering their connections to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

No confirmation if the exes of two of the most prominent pop stars interacted, but Alwyn was seen chatting with Andrew Garfield and Nicholas Hoult.

Joe Alwyn's post-Taylor life

Alwyn, 32, and Taylor Swift ended their six-year relationship in April 2023. Since then, the actor has maintained a low profile.

Rumours circulated about a secret wedding between Alwyn and Swift, but her publicist dismissed the claims, stating, "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind."

Swift's love journey post-Alwyn

Swift briefly dated 1975 frontman Matty Healy before finding love with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce, 34, have been together since September, and rumours suggest they are planning to get engaged this summer.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik: Brief rumours and confirmed romance

Gomez and Malik sparked dating rumours last March after sharing a kiss during a dinner outing.

However, Gomez confirmed her six-month-long relationship with record producer Benny Blanco in mid-December.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
Sunday, January 21, 2024
