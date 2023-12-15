Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Christmas plans are in jeopardy, here's why

Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Christmas plans are in jeopardy as their extended families are yet to get along. Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Christmas plans are in jeopardy as their extended families are yet to get along.(AFP)

"They both want their moms to fly in and spend time together, but Christine [Affleck] has never really gelled with Lupe [Lopez], so they've always been tactfully kept apart," claimed a source. They also added that the Argo star's mother is “wary” of his second marriage.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Adding to the pot of problems is Ben's brother Casey Affleck, who has allegedly not been a big praiser of Jennifer joining the family. "To be fair, Casey isn’t too keen on Jennifer either," claimed the source.

"Ben is still trying to sweet-talk her into inviting him. Add Jennifer’s two sisters to the mix and it’s a recipe for chaos," they further explained.

"Jennifer and Ben have this [vision] of the perfect Christmas, with in-laws toasting and hugging. But the reality is far from it."

Reportedly, Ben's relatives have been highly sceptical of the rekindled love between him and Jennifer. “He finds them superficial,” the source said about Casey's feelings for the couple.

"Ben and Jen are at the center of the whole L.A. social scene, which Casey finds frivolous and has really divorced himself from," the insider alleged.

According to the source, Casey who has been dating Caylee Cowan, is “a guy who's always searching, reading and writing trying to figure himself out. The fancy parts of being famous hold no interest to him.”

Casey is allergic to the circus Ben's life has become, and it's just not a world he knows or cares to navigate. He and Caylee won't be double-dating with Bennifer anytime soon!" the insider added.

Despite all the eyes and the words, Bennifer seem to be going strong as ever, In a recent interview, the actress, 51, shared her feelings on the same.

"We’re real partners. Not just in working together, but in life, as parents and as lovers. We discuss everything with each other. I want his opinion. I trust him. I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that’s what I have for him too."