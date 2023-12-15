Billie Eilish to host SNL along with Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim, here's when

NBC's Saturday Night Live dropped a promo for its December 16 episode, starring singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, actress/comedian Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim. Fans of the celebrities have been expressing their excitement and anticipation for the episode.

While Kate will host the show, Billiw will be a musical guest in the episode. The promo began with the three celebrities sharing their favourite things about Christmas. While Ego and Billie named usual things like lights, decorations, and the Rockefeller tree, Kate went on to list things like Yule alter, root vegetables and the birthday of the unconquered Sun God Mithra.

Well, just like the rest of us, Ego felt equally surprised by the previous answers as the Barbie star and former SNL member went on to mention Candy Canes in the list of things to cheer up the Christmas spirit.

Watch the promo below:

Social Media Reactions to the prom

Fans of the celebrities have been expressing their excitement and anticipation for the episode through their comments on X.

“IM PUMPED. So wish I entered the ticket draw this year to hopefully get in to see this show recorded live,” wrote one.

“best episode of the season incoming” added a second.

“Kate and Billie; this is going to be GREAT!!! 🤘🏻” added a third.

"Billie AND Kate?!?

This weekend is going to be … 💣💥makes my gay little heart so happy. How do we handle this 😮‍💨" added a fourth.

Billie and Kate return to the SNL stage

The ‘What Was I Made For’ singer made her SNL debut back in 2019 as a musical guest alongside actor Woody Harrelson for the season 45 premiere of the show. Billie performed Bad Guy and I Love You with her brother Finneas O-Connell.

Her second performance was on December 11, 2011. The singer played dual roles of host and guest star in the Holiday special of Season 47. This time she and Finneas performed Happier Than Ever and Male Fantasy.

Her third appearance on the show will be this Saturday, December 16.

Barbie fame Kate McKinnon, who was a cast member on SNL between 2012 and 2022, will also be making her comeback.