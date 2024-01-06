Shakira snubbed: Too hot for Coachella headliner? Fans cry ‘their loss’ as Doja Cat & Lana Del Rey take top billing

Big news from Coachella! Shakira, the Latin pop queen, is reportedly snubbed from the headliner's spot in this year's lineup. The festival usually features a mix of well-known artists and rising stars, but Shakira's rejection has left fans puzzled. Instead, the headlining acts for this year include Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, The Creator. This unexpected decision has sparked speculation and debates among the festival goers. Colombian singer Shakira arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center. Shakira made heads turn on the pink carpet in a golden slip gown featuring backless detailing and a floor-sweeping train on the back. Her goddess-like locks accentuated the look. (AFP)

Coachella 2024 rejects Shakira’s headline spot

In an unexpected turn of events, Shakira, the Colombian sensation renowned for her infectious beats and thrilling stage performances, has faced a surprising rejection from Coachella this year. Despite her global acclaim, the festival has opted to go in a different direction. The news hasn't settled well with fans who have been trending the actress since morning on social media.

A fan wrote on X, “So they really turned down SHAKIRA for the headline of Coachella? Their lost”, while others commented, “Coachella rejected Shakira but Shakira is on another level. She is a Global Superstar. Remember that.”, “Shakira trends in the United States due to outrage over her not being selected as a Coachella headliner.”, “shakira bigger than coachella”, “you mean SHAKIRA declined coachella bc aint no way they disrespected her like that.”

Shakira may not perform at Coachella after headliner rejection

Following the news that the pop queen has been snubbed from the event, some reports suggest that the Waka Waka singer may not even perform at the event. According to these reports, Shakira and her team would only agree to perform if she was a headliner.

Shakira's legions were ready to Waka Waka all over Coachella, but their dreams hit a snag. Unconfirmed reports claim she was in the running for a headliner spot, but didn’t make a cut. Reports suggest her team lobbied for the gig, but ultimately, Coachella reportedly declined. Whether true or not, one thing's clear: Shakira's fans are already voicing their displeasure online.