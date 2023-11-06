Doja Cat's ‘professional’ reaction to Scarlet Tour mic mishap leaves fans amazed

American rapper and singer Doja Cat recently endured a technical malfunction at The Scarlet Tour show in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old rapper's microphone stopped working during ‘Kiss Me More’ performance. Despite trying to reset the mic, the issue wasn't resolved. However, Doja professionally handled the situation. At one point she acted like she was panicking over the mishap, but soon laughed it off and started dancing to the background music. As the audience understood what had happened, they started to sing along, to which Doja mouthed the lyrics. She resumed rapping once one of the crew members handed her a new microphone. Doja Cat performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The video clip of the incident went viral on social media, leaving fans amazed at how well Doja handled the technical difficulty. One fan wrote, “Her reaction to her mic giving out….just makes me love her more bruh. A true Libra reaction.” Another fan said, “Handled it like a G.” One more fan wrote, “LMAOO I love her she handled that so well,” while another said, “She’s so cute and professional I love her.” Doja won a Grammy Award for her single ‘Kiss Me More’ featuring SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2022.

The Scarlet Tour, which is Doja's second concert tour and debut arena tour began on Halloween night, October 31 at Chase Center in San Francisco. It is scheduled to conclude on December 13 at United Center in Chicago. Doja's ongoing tour setlist includes hits like Get Into It (Yuh), Need to Know, Paint the Town Red, Streets, Woman, and Say So. American rappers Ice Spice and Doechii will also join Doja during the tour. The tour comes after her latest fourth studio album Scarlet, which was released on September 22. Paint The Town Red is the lead single of the album. It became her first solo single to top the Billboard Global 200 chart. The song also ranked first on the US Billboard Hot 100, the UK Singles Chart, and the Canadian Hot 100.