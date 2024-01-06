Epstein List: Top model who took her own life after visiting 'Paedo island' at 18

The unsealed documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case continue to shed light on the complex web of people he entangled in his abusive network. New court documents reveal the devastating effects of his alleged crimes. Nicknamed the Russian Rapunzel, a budding top model, as per the bombshell document revealed, took her own life just two years after visiting Epstein's 'paedophile island' when she was a minor. Ruslana Korshunova, a rising Kazakh-Russian model at the time, is mentioned in Epstein's flight records for his private Boeing 727,(MEGA)

Ruslana Korshunova jumped to her death after visiting Epstein’s island

Ruslana Korshunova, a rising Kazakh-Russian model at the time, is mentioned in Epstein's flight records for his private Boeing 727, known as the 'Lolita Express.' The model who featured in ads for Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Vera Wang, and Nina Ricci perfume jumped to her death 2 years after returning from Epstein’s private island Little St James in the US Virgin Islands where she went with her friends.

Allegedly, the Kazakh-Russian model, who was just beginning her career, jumped from her ninth-floor balcony, according to NYPOST. Her ex-boyfriend, speaking to the publication, revealed that she had internal struggles and kept her problems "bottled up." Ruslana reportedly joined the ‘extreme self-help group’ in Russia, days before her death.

Just a few weeks prior to Epstein's 2006 arrest and subsequent conviction for having sex with minors, Korshunova paid a visit to the financier's controversial island. The plane used for these trips was called the Lolita Express and was reportedly used to transport young girls to the island with wealthy and influential men.

Virginia Giuffre on Ruslana Korshunova’s death

Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of the island and the most outspoken among them, also accusing Prince Andrew, was asked about Ruslana Korshunova's death. She was questioned if she had any knowledge of the model. Back in 2011, Ruslana’s then-PR manager over email asked, “I think it's a long shot you would recognize her, but read the article I attached and then look at the pictures and see if you recognize her.”

“I am so sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends,” she continued “I can say that I have never had any meetings with her, sorry not to be of any help there.”

Later it was revealed that the model left a message for her family and friends stating how much she missed home and citing problems in her love life.