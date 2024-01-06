Jeffrey Epstein list: Girls would get $200m, Hillary Clinton named and other 10 big revelations

The Jeffrey Epstein saga continues to unravel, with the latest batch of unsealed documents offering tantalizing glimpses into the network he allegedly built. Newly unsealed files linked to the ‘Paedo Island’ were released on Friday. The latest claim he would pay $200 for each young woman that was brought to him as part of the exploitation scheme. Numerous high school kids were among Epstein's minor victims who accepted payments in exchange for giving him illicit massages. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming court documents connected to a lawsuit involving financier Jeffrey Epstein that were released this week include details about theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, Hawking’s “proclivities” and a sexual encounter involving late night host Jimmy Kimmel. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)(AP)

Jeffrey Epstein list: 3rd batch of docs released

The identities and detailed allegations of these young victims are yet to be confirmed. By mid-afternoon on Friday, the already-unsealed records from Wednesday and Thursday had been expanded to over thirteen hundred pages, and more bombshell disclosures were planned.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a different sworn statement, purported victim Johanna Sjoberg testified that Epstein had once indicated a 19-year-old girl by his pool, claiming he had recently taken her virginity.

Hilary Clinton’s name pops up in Epstein’s list

In another surprising disclosure, the name of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton emerged in court on Friday in connection to the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial.

Hillary Clinton was one of the "thirteen specific witnesses" mentioned by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre sought copies of all communications between them and Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell as per The Messenger.

Former Epstein employee reveals encounters with former presidents

A person who used to work for Jeffrey Epstein, named Juan Alessi, made some bombshell revelations during a legal statement in 2009. He mentioned meeting some important people connected to Epstein during his working term with the sex offender. Specifically, as mentioned in The Messenger, he said he had dinner with ex-President Donald Trump in Epstein's Palm Beach home kitchen and met ex-President Bill Clinton on Epstein's plane.

No wrongdoing of Hilary Clinton mentioned in court docs

Despite former President Bill Clinton's reported frequent visits on Epstein's private Boeing 727, known as the 'Lolita Express,' following his tenure at the White House, the court document emphasizes that there are no accusations or allegations against the former first lady in this matter.

Jeffrey Epstein- financier who trafficked young girls

The recently made public records also include information on Epstein's close friends who helped him manage his sex trafficking business. According to reports, a jury found movie producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of raping and assaulting an Italian actress and model in 2013, and he was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

More revelations on Jeffrey Epstein

Juan Alessi, Epstein's former home manager in Florida, provided testimony in a recently made public deposition. He said “Mr. Epstein, instead of talking to me that he wants a cup of coffee, he will call the office; the office would type it; they would send it to me, Jeffrey wants a cup of coffee, or Jeffrey wants an orange juice out by the pool.”

Epstein recruited 30 girls to give him a massage

The wealthy owner of 'Pedo Island' had a lifestyle that involved more than just fancy parties, sex, and drugs. According to documents, Palm Beach Detective Joseph Recarey revealed Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell had a plan to hire girls “to perform massages and work at Epstein's home.”

Recarey, when questioned, mentioned, "I would say approximately 30; 30, 33," girls. When the attorney asked, "And at the end of that massage, if that victim brought other friends, she would get paid for the recruitment of those friends?" Recarey replied, “Correct.”

Epstein third list released carrying more high profile names

Besides ex-President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, a few more individuals mentioned in the documents include American magician David Copperfield, Hillary Clinton, and former President Donald Trump. It's important to note that not every individual listed is accused; some are mentioned as witnesses.

Hollywood mentioned in Epstein’s list

This hotly debated list did not spare even Hollywood. Stars like Kevin Spacey, Bruce Willis, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, and Leonardo DiCaprio have made an appearance in the name drops.