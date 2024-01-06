False alarm: Viral claim of Jimmy Kimmel in Epstein documents turns out to be fabricated

Once more, the internet is buzzing with rumors about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. This time, the gossip suggests his name is linked to Jeffrey Epstein in unsealed documents. Fans and tabloids got excited, and social media filled with speculation and worry. However, as often happens, the truth turned out to be less dramatic than the rumours. After vehemently denying any connection on Twitter and even suggesting the possibility of a defamation case against Aaron Rodgers, who initially claimed Jimmy Kimmel's name would be on the controversial Epstein list, it turns out the late-night host's name is not mentioned on the list after all. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel delivers a speech during the opening of the 90th Annual Academy Awards.(AFP)

Also read: Jimmy Kimmel walks out unfazed by Epstein list rumours, celebrates Jim Carrey’s happy 60th

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Jimmy Kimmel not named in Epstein documents

Following Aaron Rodgers' Epstein list speculation, a viral Facebook post claiming Kimmel's involvement proved false. There was a Facebook post that looked like a transcript or text that claimed Jimmy Kimmel's relationship to Jeffrey Epstein and "pedo island." The page number 1,375 was clearly apparent in the document. Checking the 943 pages of unsealed court documents from the Southern District of New York that were made public on January 3, 2024, no mention of Kimmel's name or the discussion that was described was found.

Also read: Jeffrey Epstein list: Prince Andrew reported to Metropolitan Police, may be evicted from his mansion

Upon thorough rechecking and reviewing, The Guardian newspaper, which provided access to the complete set online, revealed no indication of page number 1375. Additionally, the format of transcripts in the authentic documents differs from the format observed in the viral image which suggests that the image is fabricated.

Jimmy Kimmel denies involvement with Epstein

The American show presenter responded to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' incorrect notion by taking to Twitter. Jimmy wrote, “For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’.”

Also read: First look: Jeffrey Epstein's 'pedo' island transforms into a luxury resort after 2 years

Speaking on January 2 on Pat McAfee's popular sports talk show, Rodgers addressed the much-awaited release of the Epstein court docs and remarked “ “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”