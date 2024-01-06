Jeffrey Epstein list: Third set of documents connected to notorious paedophile released

On Friday afternoon, the third set of documents related to the sexual abuse case of the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were made public. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming court documents connected to a lawsuit involving financier Jeffrey Epstein that were released this week include details about theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, Hawking’s “proclivities” and a sexual encounter involving late night host Jimmy Kimmel. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)(AP)

These 100-page documents are in addition to the more than 1,375 pages that were revealed on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The first batch of documents caused such a huge online interest that the website that hosted them, Court Listener, crashed.

The documents that were unsealed on Friday did not contain any new information about Epstein’s involvement in sex trafficking or the alleged participation of his prominent associates. They consisted of more excerpts from the depositions of the later financer's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein’s accomplice in procuring girls, and Johanna Sjoberg, who was one of the many victims of Epstein’s abuse.

3rd set of Epstein list reveals more from Maxwell than Epstein

The documents also included some paperwork regarding the production of documents for the defamation lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre filed against Maxwell.

Giuffre claimed that Maxwell and Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew. She sued Maxwell for denying these claims.

One of the documents was a list of search terms that were used for Maxwell’s electronic devices as part of the process of collecting evidence. The list included names such as “Clinton” and “Andrew”, as well as nouns such as “schoolgirl” and “gerbil”.

Former US President Bill Clinton was one of the high-profile men who had connections with Epstein, but he was not accused of any wrongdoing.

Besides Clinton and Prince Andrew, other famous names that have appeared in the documents so far are Michael Jackson, a singer, and David Copperfield, a magician.

Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and related charges in December 2021 for her role in supplying teenage girls to Epstein. Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell a few weeks after he was arrested for sex trafficking in July 2019.

Before the documents were unsealed, the names were written as variations of J Doe in the court papers. Many of these names were already known to the public as associates of Epstein before the unsealing.