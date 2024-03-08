 Blackpink's Lisa stars in a new alluring Bulgari campaign video - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music / Blackpink's Lisa is a ‘work of art’ in new alluring Bulgari campaign video

Blackpink's Lisa is a ‘work of art’ in new alluring Bulgari campaign video

ByAshima Grover
Mar 08, 2024 08:58 PM IST

Bulgari brand ambassador Lalisa Manobal spotlights the brand-new jewellery collection B.zero1.

As audacious as ever, the unstoppable Thai K-pop star Lisa celebrates the illuminating glory of the Italian luxury fashion house's newest jewellery line - B.zero1. Her electrifying allure was all it needed to spotlight the campaign, as the internet couldn't have enough of the stunning visuals from the March 8 video. The Blackpink member takes centre stage against an initial minimalist background. In a basic sleeveless black jumpsuit, she commands the screen while lending her star status to the new range of rings, bracelets, wrist watches and more trademark elements of the collection.

Lisa in new Bulgari B.zero1 campaign video. (Bulgari)
Lisa in new Bulgari B.zero1 campaign video. (Bulgari)

The B.zero1 collection was mastered by creative director Antoni Tudisco. Although the brand is weighty enough to carry its esteemed reputation, its association with Lisa has undoubtedly pushed the strategic profitable threshold. The March 8 video lends another look at the new iterations of the B.zero1 line that were teased in Lisa's campaign photos, released earlier this week.

Blackpink Lisa's Bulgari campaign:

The fearless icon was appointed as Bulgari's brand ambassador in July 2020. Announcing the decision, the fashion house proudly released a statement about how they believed Lisa's “bold and unrivalled performances and her modern and trendy image as a fashion icon go well” with their brand identity. Prior to her B.zero1 commitments, she was also associated with the Serpenti digital campaign.

As for Bulgari's faith in the K-pop hitmaker as a fashion icon - they weren't wrong. On March 5, she stepped out to grace the Louis Vuitton show at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. She paired her mesmerising chic floral look with a luxury Bulgari pendant from the Monete collection, allegedly worth $153,200.

As a record label founder, the LLOUD CEO is taking no breaks on her daring journey to the top. Her latest campaign project visuals are just another golden addition to her ever-shining artistic portfolio as a performer and model who's ready to take over Hollywood soon.

