News / Entertainment / Music / BTS V is so Jungkook-coded for this: FRI(END)S concept is setting THIS global trend

BTS V is so Jungkook-coded for this: FRI(END)S concept is setting THIS global trend

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 08, 2024 07:09 AM IST

BTS V teases new music with intricate details in a video highlighting desire, friendship, endings, and eternity.

When it comes to music, there's something magical about BTS V and his aura. The second youngest member of the South Korean boy band BTS stands on the brink of a much-anticipated musical return with his latest creation FRI(END)S. The title alone sparks curiosity, hinting at tales yet to be told. And when the concept photo was revealed at midnight on March 8th, it brought even more excitement, promising a one-of-a-kind visual and auditory experience. But wait. Why is this so Jungkook-coded?

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S concept photos (Weverse)
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S concept photos (Weverse)

BTS V releases FRI(END)S concept pictures

BTS V, also known as Kim Taehyung, currently serving in the Special Task Force of the South Korean Army, is preparing for a musical comeback. His album titled FRI(END)S is set to be released on March 15. Teaser photos shared via Weverse showcase him in retro and monochrome settings. The set comprises six concept photos. Notably, one striking image depicts him blowing smoke, representing the Winter Bear crooner’s dynamic and expressive style, which has become a signature aspect of his artistry.

Eyebrow piercing is trending worldwide

With his pierced eyebrows, donning a sleek leather jacket, and exuding confidence as he blows smoke, V radiates charisma and style. His playful smirk and mischievous tongue poking out add a personal touch to his look. Fans are thrilled, drawing comparisons between his style and Jungkook's. These new photos of V are setting ablaze a global trend in eyebrow piercing, leaving fans in awe of his unparalleled coolness.

"The eyebrow piercing. Send the flood," wrote a fan. Others chimed in too: "The smoke and the eyebrow piercing, I'm losing my mind," "HELLO, WHAT DID I JUST COME BACK TO," "Is he crazy?" "Can we stop now, omg, he is so Jungkook-coded," “His new style is screaming Jungkook.”

FRI(END)S teaser

The singer of Singularity gave a sneak peek at his new music on March 6. Full of minute details, the video highlights intricate pieces like embroidered fabric, breakfast dishes, crossword puzzles, and apple carvings. These elements tie together the themes of desire, friendship, endings, and eternity.

