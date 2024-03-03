BTS V and IU find their happy ending in unreleased Love Wins All video: Watch

South Korean soloist IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, has finally settled the month-long debate on social media surrounding her music video Love Wins All. Featuring BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, alongside her, the track offers a cinematic visual treat. Their explosive chemistry as they portray star-crossed lovers from a dystopian world captured the internet's attention. Yet, one question lingered: did they find their happy ending? Get ready, because we're about to tackle the burning question. IU Reveals Alternate Happy Ending to 'Love Wins All' MV with BTS V at Concert(pic credit- X (Twitter))

IU explains the alternate ending of Love Wins All

Despite a fantastic plot, the music video's ending left many puzzled. Love Wins All debuted on January 24 with IU’s vocals and Kim Taehyung’s acting delight. In the final scene, the ruthless cube that keeps following them destroys their bodies, leaving only their clothes behind. In the closing moments of the video, the protagonists appear to be flying, symbolizing their newfound freedom. So did they die? They never got a chance to marry?

IU recently began her 2024 IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert in Seoul. During her speech at the KSPO DOME, she shared an exclusive scene from the 'Love Wins All' music video for the VCR, causing a buzz across social media platforms.

Unreleased Love Wins All scene

In the unseen footage, the Singularity singer is behind the wheel of a car with IU seated on his lap, her arms encircling his neck. The short clip released online is now making waves on the internet. Both of them are dressed for a wedding, and the air surrounding them seems dreamy. They are cuddling and seem at ease with one another. In sharp contrast to the depressing climax shown in the original music video, this portrayal indeed suggests a happy finish.

Fans who were earlier left reeling are now happy that they finally got a closure. A fan wrote, “An alternate happy ending of "Love Wins All" MV was shown at IU's concert today!” Others chimed in. “I can die in peace now”, “so, this is the full unreleased scene of Love Wins All..maybe they saw the countless crying reactors on youtube and they knew they have to do something about it”, “Love Wins All MV shown in IU World tour concert. Taejun and Jihye happy ending.”

BTS' V upcoming project

Taehyung is currently serving in the military; however, a cryptic clip was recently shared on BTS' social media platforms. The uncaptioned video features retro-style footage and has already sparked excitement online. Is BTS' V making a comeback? Check this out.