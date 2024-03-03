Netflix's Doctor Slump hits ratings high amid Park Hyung Sik and Shin Hye's romance

Fans are convinced Park Hyung Sik is reliving his ‘min-min’ era and Park Shin Hye’s presence is just the cherry on the cake. The JTBC medical K-drama, which started airing last month, is busy clinching top spots not only in domestic ratings but also in the global OTT space. The rom-com, which peaked at 8.2 percent last week in its second half after recording a slight dip in the first, has now taken a steady approach matching its previous performance and is already a top buzz on Netflix. Netflix's Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump hits ratings high with 11th ep

The Netflix K-drama follows two former rivals, now successful doctors, as they reunite under one roof after facing the biggest slump in their careers, finding solace in each other's company. Episode 11 of the series began with Hyung Sik's Jeong Woo and Shin Hye's Ha Neul officially confirming their romance but keeping it secret from their colleagues. The episode, marking the first half of the week, garnered 5.7% nationwide and 6.4% in the metropolitan area according to Nielsen Korea, based on paid households.

Doctor Slump trends on Netflix Top 10

On Netflix, the JTBC drama has hit a home run by spending five consecutive weeks in the Top 10 non-English TV section. Currently, it sits at number 6 with 16.5 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik’s A Killer Paradox is trending at number 4 with 15.8 million hours viewed.

K-dramas releasing in March on Netflix

March's Netflix K-drama lineup is packed with star-studded comebacks. It kicks off with Choi Sung Eun, Song Joong Ki, and Kim Sung Ryung in My Name is Loh Kiwan on March 1st, followed by Park Sung Hoon, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Soo Hyun, and Kwak Dong Yeon’s Queen of Tears on March 9th, and concludes with Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Ha Neui, and Kim Nam Hee's series Chicken Nugget season 1 premiering on March 15th.