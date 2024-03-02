Here's why BTS V collaborated with Jackie Chan: SimInvest talks 'Taehyung Effect'

BTS member V surprised everyone with his unexpected collaboration with the legendary Jackie Chan, an onscreen partnership that caught everyone off guard. While fans are busy celebrating the adorable ad, a section of them is also praising the brains behind bringing two legendary stars together on screen. The reason behind this collaboration might be quite fascinating as well. SimInvest, a subsidiary of Sinarmas Sekuritas and managed by Indonesia's third-richest family, may hold the answer. BTS V collaborates with Jackie Chan(X, THV instagram)

Also read: How BTS got involved in HYBE America Ceo Scooter Braun's controversial saga

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BTS V’s collab with Jackie Chan

Indonesia-based securities company SimInvest, which appointed BTS V as their brand ambassador last year, released a 63-second ad film on March 1. The video featured the Hong Kong actor and renowned stuntman alongside the Winter Bear singer enjoying their time while filming.

Reason behind Taehyung and Jackie Chan’s collaboration

The creative geniuses behind the commercial, SimInvest, have now disclosed why they chose this partnership. Regarding Taehyung's impact on the brand and the logic behind the collaboration with Jackie Chan, Ferita Lie, the President Commissioner of Sinarmas Sekuritas, made an official statement to the Indonesian media outlet Antara News. “Over the last two years, SimInvest has grown rapidly thanks to the presence of V, who has a loyal fanbase among young people. However, we cannot stop introducing new things, which is why we chose Jackie Chan as the second BA, alongside V, to represent a more senior audience," said Lie.

Also read: One-Punch Man season 3: Release date, trailer, plot, cast updates, everything we know so far

Ferita suggests that both Taehyung and Jackie Chan enjoy global recognition and are admired as role models. While V appeals more to younger audiences, Jackie Chan's influence may attract older viewers. Ferita also mentioned that Jackie Chan's participation will complement Taehyung's physical attributes.

What is the ad about?

The idea that friendship is unbounded by age, location, race, favorite food, pastime, or sport is conveyed by the two international icons in their latest SimInvest commercial film. The video features Taehyung living an opulent lifestyle until Jackie Chan joins him. Taehyung showcases his dance skills, and Jackie teaches him martial arts techniques. After the commercial's release, Taehyung shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram expressing his gratitude for the experience with Jackie Chan.