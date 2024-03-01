 Jackie Chan and BTS’ V star in a new ad; fans call them adorable. Watch | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Jackie Chan and BTS’ V star in a new ad; fans call them adorable. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 01, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Jackie Chan and BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shake a leg for Indonesian-based company SimInvest. Watch their new ad.

Actor Jackie Chan and singer V aka Kim Taehyung of BTS teamed up for an advertisement that fans can’t get enough of. Indonesia-based securities company SimInvest dropped the advert on Friday and fans were thrilled to see the two together in the same frame. (Also Read: Jackie Chan cries with on-screen daughter in viral video, slammed for ‘disowning’ real daughter for her sexuality)

Jackie Chan and V in an ad for SimInvest
Jackie Chan and V in an ad for SimInvest

The ad

The advertisement shows Jackie and V having a ball together. The 63-seconds video shows Jackie sitting opposite the BTS member at a fancy dining table. “Hey man, it’s me,” says Jackie, calling V. The ad also shows V introducing the audience to his ‘best friend with no limits.’ The rest of the ad shows the duo in the element, even shaking a leg as V shows off his moves to Jackie.

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to see Jackie and V share the screen. One fan wrote on X, sharing clips from the ad, “TAEHYUNG AND JACKIE CHAN TOGETHER?! (sic)” Another fan shared a behind-the-scenes video shared by V on Instagram stories, writing, “Please we need behind the scenes ASAP (and a movie with TaeChan)! They are SO ADORABLE!!!!!! (sic)”

Another fan noticed that Jackie looked like a ‘proud dad,’ writing, “Jackie Chan hugged taehyung and he looks like a proud dad. (sic)” One fan joked that V has been ‘preparing all his life’ to show Jackie his moves. Sharing a GIF, they wrote, “he’s been preparing his whole life for this to show jackie chan his moves. (sic)”

BTS fans trend #HYBEDivestFromZionism

Fans of several groups under the HYBE label banner (BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, ENHYPEN and others) have called a boycott campaign to action, urging the Korean entertainment company to dismiss its American unit's CEO, Scooter Braun. This comes after Scooter’s alleged support of Israel as the ravaging conflict continues to tear down Palestine's Gaza Strip.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
