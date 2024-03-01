Jackie Chan and BTS’ V star in a new ad; fans call them adorable. Watch

Actor Jackie Chan and singer V aka Kim Taehyung of BTS teamed up for an advertisement that fans can’t get enough of. Indonesia-based securities company SimInvest dropped the advert on Friday and fans were thrilled to see the two together in the same frame. (Also Read: Jackie Chan cries with on-screen daughter in viral video, slammed for ‘disowning’ real daughter for her sexuality) Jackie Chan and V in an ad for SimInvest

The ad

The advertisement shows Jackie and V having a ball together. The 63-seconds video shows Jackie sitting opposite the BTS member at a fancy dining table. “Hey man, it’s me,” says Jackie, calling V. The ad also shows V introducing the audience to his ‘best friend with no limits.’ The rest of the ad shows the duo in the element, even shaking a leg as V shows off his moves to Jackie.

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to see Jackie and V share the screen. One fan wrote on X, sharing clips from the ad, “TAEHYUNG AND JACKIE CHAN TOGETHER?! (sic)” Another fan shared a behind-the-scenes video shared by V on Instagram stories, writing, “Please we need behind the scenes ASAP (and a movie with TaeChan)! They are SO ADORABLE!!!!!! (sic)”

Another fan noticed that Jackie looked like a ‘proud dad,’ writing, “Jackie Chan hugged taehyung and he looks like a proud dad. (sic)” One fan joked that V has been ‘preparing all his life’ to show Jackie his moves. Sharing a GIF, they wrote, “he’s been preparing his whole life for this to show jackie chan his moves. (sic)”

