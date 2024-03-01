One-Punch Man season 3: Release date, trailer, plot, cast updates, everything we know so far

Thrilling news for One-Punch Man fans! Season 3 is officially confirmed to be in production with the return of animation studio J.C. Staff. The excitement builds further with the release of the official trailer now streaming on YouTube, hinting at the Saitama's upcoming clash with the hero hunter Garou. The anime promises to bring to life the beloved manga chapters by ONE and Yusuke Murata, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with excitement. Yusuke Murata, the artist behind One-Punch Man, has fans excited with the first look at his new anime production, Zaiyuki.(Madhouse)

One-Punch Man season 3 drops trailer

To celebrate the upcoming release of the 30th manga volume in Japan and the series surpassing 30 million copies in sales, a new teaser trailer has been shared on the EMOTION Label's YouTube channel. The trailer showcases the main characters, confirms the returning animation studio and staff, and introduces a Hero Visual Project.

“No matter how much an organism strives, there are limits to its growth.” The trailer begins with a dramatic voiceover setting the tone, followed by a thrilling confrontation between Garou and monstrous foes, signaling the start of the action-packed Monster Raid arc. “An overabundance of strength is a burden to its bearer, giving rise to complications. Or those who become monsters shed their original selves” , the lines went on to describe the character’s growth.

Spanning nearly 2 minutes and 24 seconds, the trailer teases intense battles and character growth drawn from the manga's storyline. With its impressive animation, Season 3 holds the promise of delivering a truly exhilarating viewing experience.

One-Punch Man season 3 release date

As of March 2024, the release date for One Punch Man season 3 hasn't been announced. However, given the gap of four years between season 1 (2015) and season 2 (2019), a similar pattern suggests that season 3 may be released around mid-2024.

One-Punch Man season 3 - who is returning?

Tomohiro Suzuki and Makoto Miyazaki are in charge of the screenplay. J.C. Staff, who animated season 2, are officially returning for season 3 as well. However, a major upset came when One-Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata added that he was uninvolved.

One-Punch Man season 3 plot

The official synopsis of One-Punch Man season 3 reads, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," he's become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. “

The plot synopsis further reads, “One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of a Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a 'human monster; who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."