Step into One Punch Man universe with free-to-play mobile game launching in 2024

Crunchyroll Games, T3 Studio, and A Plus Japan are gearing up to launch "One Punch Man: World," a free-to-play 3D action game set in the One Punch Man universe. Fans can mark their calendars for the game's release on January 30, 2024, across PC, iOS, and Android platforms. While there’s no news about the game hitting Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, it promises to deliver a thrilling experience for mobile gamers. The Next Step for Saitama in One Punch Man Chapter 193(One; Yusuke Murata)

The game allows players to step into the shoes of One Punch Man’s characters like Saitama, Genos, and more as they navigate the realm of Z-City. Pre-registration for the game is now open, with North America set for the initial launch on January 31, 2024, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand joining the action on February 1, 2024.

"One Punch Man: World" combines slice-of-life exploration elements with action-packed gameplay. Players start their journey as heroes recruited into the Hero Association, with opportunities to interact with established characters like Saitama, Mumen Rider, and Silverfang. The game introduces a narrative perspective from various villains in the One Punch Man universe, adding depth to the storytelling.

The combat system offers a mix of basic attacks and timed combo moves. Upgrading characters grants additional abilities and ultimate attacks. During breaks from hero duties, players can explore the urban atmosphere of Z-City, featuring supermarkets, plazas, and arcades inspired by the anime and manga series. For fans familiar with One Punch Man's comical nuances, the game includes nods to the series, such as the "discount frenzy" inspired by Saitama's love for bargain days.

"One Punch Man: World" aims to capture the essence of the hit anime series, offering fans an opportunity to play the anime and become a hero for fun. So, gear up to unleash justice, explore Z-city, and challenge powerful foes in "One Punch Man: World" as it makes its debut next year.