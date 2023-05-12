Get ready to unleash your inner hero! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch

Gamers from the United States, brace yourself before the Zelda cyclone hit your Switch on May 12, 12 am EDT. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has garnered significant anticipation from gamers. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release on Nintendo Switch. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Corp. has been promoting the new Zelda installment heavily, and has given fans a glimpse of the new features that await them. To ensure a seamless experience on launch day, fans should buckle themselves in advance.

After years in development, the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild will finally hit the Nintendo Switch in a matter of hours. Following up on the critically acclaimed 2017’s Game of the Year, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has big expectations to fulfill.

The previews and trailers, along with some Reddit and Twitter-based leaks, suggest that the game builds upon what fans enjoyed about the original while addressing their criticisms. However, players must first take some preparatory steps before embarking on their next journey in Hyrule.

How to brace yourself before Tears of Kingdom goes live

Players who have pre-ordered the physical edition should ensure that their order is confirmed to avoid disappointment, while those who have opted for the digital version should pre-load the game onto their Nintendo Switch ahead of launch day.

The game is the largest first-party Nintendo Switch title, with a download size of a hefty 16.3GB, and takes up over half the onboard data storage for standard Switch models. Players should ensure that they have enough space on their console to accommodate this file size.

The digital version can be preloaded onto the Switch, enabling players to avoid the high traffic expected on the Nintendo eShop on launch day, resulting in slow download speeds or a probable server crash.

For players in the United States, the game will be available from 12:00 am EDT on May 12, which translates to 9:00 pm PDT on May 11 for those on the West Coast.

In addition to the game release, new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom merchandise will also be available on the same day. Fans should take advantage of the wait time to check out these products.

For fans of the spin-off series, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, there may be a possibility that it will have some relevance to Tears of the Kingdom.

The Age of Calamity title explores the world of Breath of the Wild and features some of the lesser-known characters from the franchise. While the Warriors-style gameplay may not be everyone's cup of tea, fans can still catch up on the story via online walkthrough videos.

Another game that could potentially have some relevance to Tears of the Kingdom is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

The motifs and symbols from Skyward Sword have been spotted in several trailers for Tears of the Kingdom, leading to speculation that they may play a part in the story. With the game recently being re-released on the Switch, it wouldn't hurt for fans to refresh their knowledge of the game's general plotline before jumping into the high world of Hyrule.

Whether it's the first time players have entered the world of Zelda or not, it's important to ensure that they are prepared for the launch day.

ALSO READ| Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom living up to the hype?

For those planning to download the game digitally, preloading is available and recommended due to the large file size. For those picking up a physical copy, confirming preorder status is advised.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release Tomorrow, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.