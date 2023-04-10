Revving up for the next-gen. Will GTA 6 be a PS5 and Xbox series X/S exclusive?

According to various leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, the next entry in the 26-year-old franchise may leave behind the PS4 and Xbox One, instead becoming a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive. Fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated title since the last entry, GTA 5, was originally released a decade ago on the PS3 and Xbox 360. While there has been very little official word from developer Rockstar, leaks and insider information have given players an idea of what the studio's return to Vice City may have in store. GTA 6 might be a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console exclusive.

One reliable GTA leaker, Chris Klippel, has reported that Rockstar is developing GTA 6 on its new RAGE engine, which is far more powerful than the current RAGE engine that powers GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and their online modes. It's highly unlikely that even upgraded versions of these consoles will be able to run the newest GTA title.

Last year's major leaks introduced players to GTA 6's dual protagonists Lucia and Jason, as well as the series' return to Vice City in a present-day setting, which were later confirmed by Rockstar. Leaked gameplay videos showed that the title was still very much a work in progress but did reveal that the upcoming title would have more detailed interiors and more NPCs with a more advanced range of player interactions.

Since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020, major titles such as God of War Ragnarök or Horizon Forbidden West have been released on both the previous and current generation of consoles. However, it is expected that current-gen exclusives will be more common by the time GTA 6 is released.

Rockstar has already left a console generation behind in GTA Online, and it's possible that they will do the same with GTA 6. While a recent leak suggested that Rockstar would be targeting a holiday 2024 release for GTA 6, the studio may have to cut out entire portions of the game, which will later be released as DLC, in order to meet the targeted release window for the main title.

In conclusion, while there has been no official confirmation about the release of GTA 6, the leaks and insider information suggest that it will be a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive. If these rumors are true, it is expected that the game will have more detailed interiors, more NPCs, and more advanced player interactions. Furthermore, it is likely that the lack of a PS4 and Xbox One release will be less surprising due to the increase in current-gen exclusive titles by the time GTA 6 is released.