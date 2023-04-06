GTA 6 leaked trailer raise questions and excitement. Is Lucia on the loose?

The gaming world is buzzing with excitement as the latest details of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI have been leaked before the official reveal. The last instalment, GTA V, was a record-breaking hit and it looks like GTA VI is poised to be just as successful. New GTA 6 trailer leak hinting at female protagonist and exciting new gameplay features.

According to a well-known YouTuber, SanInPlay, who previously leaked rumors about a female protagonist named Lucia who would be part of a Bonnie and Clyde duo in the game, the leaked trailer features a cryptic scene. SanInPlay teased fans on Twitter by writing "Plane passes, a lizard crosses the street, Lucia is in prison exercising, dogs are playing, a little doggy rolls on the beach." This has left fans eagerly waiting for more information and hoping that the trailer will drop soon.

Adding fuel to the fire, there have also been rumors that GTA VI will feature a female protagonist, which was seemingly confirmed by an alleged screenshot that was shared on a GTA 6 Reddit thread. Other leakers have suggested that the game could be released in 2024, but there is a possibility that it might be pushed back to 2025.

Leaked screenshot of GTA 6 female protagonist.

The gaming community is thrilled about the possibility of a female protagonist in the game, as it would be a major step forward for representation in the industry. And with the success of other games with female leads like Horizon Zero Dawn and Tomb Raider, it's clear that there is a demand for more diverse characters in gaming.

As gamers eagerly wait for more information, it's clear that the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is going to be one of the biggest releases of the decade. GTA VI promises high-speed, action-packed adventure in a world that has already captured the imagination of millions of fans. The official reveal can't come soon enough!

